Death – Obituary News : Madison Mogen passes away at 60

Madison Mogen, beloved individual, has passed away. The obituary database has been updated to reflect this sad news.

Madison Mogen Obituary: Remembering the Life of a Promising Young Student

Madison Mogen, a student of the University of Idaho, tragically lost her life in a mass stabbing incident that claimed the lives of four students. The incident occurred on April 3rd, 2021, and shocked the entire community of Moscow, Idaho. Madison was a promising young student who had a bright future ahead of her. Her untimely death has left her family, friends, and the entire community devastated.

The Timeline of the Tragedy

The Municipal Police Department of Idaho has released a timeline of events that led to the mass stabbing incident. The timeline, which was presented in the form of a map, shows the locations where the victims spent their evenings before returning to their homes, where they were attacked. Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were the four victims of this heinous crime.

The map shows the approximate time periods that Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle spent at the Sigma Chi apartment, while Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were in downtown Moscow. It also displays the time periods during which Madison and Kaylee were in the central business district of Moscow. The MPD has made this map available to the public, along with a request for assistance in the ongoing investigation.

Remembering Madison Mogen

Madison Mogen was a native of Moscow, Idaho, and was pursuing a degree in psychology at the University of Idaho. She was a bright and talented student who was loved by her family, friends, and peers. Madison was known for her kindness, intelligence, and her passion for helping others. She was actively involved in various community service projects and was a member of several student organizations on campus.

Madison’s family and friends have described her as a remarkable young woman who had a positive impact on everyone she met. Her untimely death has left a void in the lives of all those who knew her. The community has come together to mourn her loss and honor her memory. Madison’s family has requested that donations be made to the University of Idaho’s Counseling and Testing Center in her memory.

Final Thoughts

Madison Mogen’s death is a tragic loss for her family, friends, and the entire community of Moscow, Idaho. Her life was cut short by a senseless act of violence that has left everyone in shock and disbelief. As the investigation into this incident continues, the community is coming together to mourn the loss of four promising young students and to support each other in this difficult time. Madison Mogen will be remembered as a bright and talented young woman who had a positive impact on everyone she met.