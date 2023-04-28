Death – Obituary News : Mael XPDC’s Death Leaves Fans Grieving

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mael XPDC, a renowned musician, has passed away due to breathlessness, leaving his fans in mourning.

Former XPDC Vocalist Mael XPDC Passes Away Due to Breathlessness

In a shocking turn of events, the music industry lost a gem as former vocalist of XPDC Mael XPDC passed away on April 27, 2023, at the age of 55. As the news of his untimely death broke out, fans and people close to him and his family poured in tributes mourning his demise.

Mael XPDC’s Untimely Demise

According to reports, Mael XPDC passed away on Thursday evening at around 8:41 pm while on his way to Sultanah Fatimah Muar Specialist Hospital located in Johor. It was reported that the cause of death was breathlessness, and he died unexpectedly.

Fans and Loved Ones in Shock

As the news of Mael XPDC’s death spread, fans and people close to him and his family were left in a state of shock and disbelief. Social media platforms were filled with tributes and condolences for the late artist. The music industry has lost a talented artist, and fans are mourning the loss of someone who had a significant impact on their lives.

Mael XPDC’s Daughter Breaks the News

Sharifah Irfatasha Mael XPDC’s daughter broke the news of her father’s passing in the media. In a statement, she expressed, “With regret, I inform you that Syed Ismail Syed Ibrahim, known by his stage name Mael XPDC, passed away on Thursday, April 27 at Muar Hospital,” clarifying that Syed Ismail Syed Ibrahim was Mael XPDC’s legal name.

A Tribute to Mael XPDC

Tributes have been pouring in from fans and fellow musicians since the news of Mael XPDC’s passing broke out. Tuan Rockers, a fellow musician and friend, expressed his condolences and shared a heartfelt message on social media.

“May Allah forgive him, bless him, honor his death, widen his grave, make paradise his abode, and give patience to his family. May he be placed among the believers. Thank you, my friend (Mael Xpdc), for all the trust and for being a friend until the end of time… be peaceful over there.”

Mael XPDC’s Legacy

Mael XPDC’s legacy in the music industry will never be forgotten. He was an inspiration to many fans and aspiring musicians. His music will continue to live on, and his contribution to the industry will always be remembered.

Conclusion

The music industry has lost a talented artist in Mael XPDC. As fans and loved ones mourn his untimely passing, his legacy will continue to live on through his music. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones during this trying period.