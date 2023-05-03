Death – Obituary News : Mahatma’s Grandson Arun Gandhi Dies at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Renowned author and staunch Gandhian, Arun Manilal Gandhi, passed away on Tuesday morning in Avani Sanstha, a charitable institution for needy girls and homeless women located in Hanbarwadi near Kolhapur in Maharashtra. The 89-year-old, who lived in Rochester, USA, was the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and is survived by his son Tushar and daughter. His last rites were performed on Tuesday evening in the presence of his family and Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj, the head of Kolhapur’s royal family.

Tushar informed TOI that his father had been suffering from a respiratory condition, and his vital organs were weak due to pre-existing conditions. Arun had come to India in February to attend his son’s wedding and had planned to stay for ten days in Kolhapur. However, he fell ill before his departure and was admitted to a private multi-specialty hospital. Although he had recovered, doctors had advised him against travelling.

The Avani Sanstha has had a long association with the Gandhi Worldwide Education Institute, founded by Arun in 2008. The girls and women in the sanstha fondly referred to him as Appaji and celebrated his birthday on April 14. Bhosale, who runs the sanstha, stated that Arun had fallen ill before he could leave, but his condition was only a normal flu-like illness. She added that he had been writing into the night on Monday and had passed away in his bed on Tuesday morning.

Arun Gandhi was with the Mahatma for two years of his early life. He had a long association with The Times Of India in his early days as a journalist. His dream of setting up a museum of Mahatma with photos and writings that he had preserved will be fulfilled at Washi Nandwal, where the Mahatma Gandhi Foundation has land. Tushar described his father as a very committed person who accomplished tasks with determination. “He tried many things in life without fear of failure or without success going into his head,” he added.

News Source : Abhijeet Patil

Source Link :Days after celebrating birthday, Mahatma’s grandson Arun Gandhi dies at 89 | Kolhapur News/