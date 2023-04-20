Death – Obituary News : Majuli mourns passing of legendary Deuta Jadab Borah #RIP #JadabBorah

The demise of Deuta (father) Jadab Borah is a great loss for both the people of Majuli Island and his former students. We will forever cherish his invaluable contributions to our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Majuli Island and the family of Jadab Borah. #Majuli #MajuliIsland #Assam #JadabBorah

Deuta (father) Jadab Borah, a revered teacher and mentor to many, has passed away, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations to come. The people of Majuli Island, where he served as an educator for many years, along with his numerous students, are mourning his loss and fondly remembering the immense contributions he made to their lives.

Jadab Borah was a highly respected teacher who dedicated his life to educating and guiding young minds. He served as a teacher at various schools and colleges in Assam and was known for his deep knowledge, sharp intellect, and unwavering commitment to his students. However, he was most closely associated with Majuli Island, where he taught for more than two decades and became an integral part of the community.

Borah’s passing is a great loss to the education system of Assam, especially in the rural areas. He was instrumental in bringing education to the remote regions of the state, where many children lacked access to quality education facilities. His tireless efforts in this regard have been lauded by many prominent figures in the education sector and wider society.

Borah’s legacy also includes his contribution to preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of Majuli Island. He was passionate about the unique cultural identity of the island and worked to preserve the traditions and customs of its indigenous communities. He was an avid supporter of the local arts and crafts and played a significant role in promoting the island’s cultural tourism.

Borah’s passing has left a deep void in the hearts of his students, who were not just taught by him but were also mentored and motivated to achieve their full potential. His students remember him as a kind, caring, and compassionate teacher who went above and beyond to help them succeed. Many of them have gone on to become successful professionals in their respective fields and credit their success to the teachings and guidance of their beloved teacher.

In conclusion, the passing of Deuta Jadab Borah has left a deep impact on the people of Majuli Island and the wider education community of Assam. He will be remembered as a visionary educator who dedicated his life to providing quality education to rural areas and promoting the cultural heritage of his community. His legacy will continue to inspire and guide future generations of students and educators. Rest in peace, Deuta Jadab Borah – your memory will always be cherished.

