Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Malik Ballard, a 17-year-old resident of the Frankford neighborhood, passed away. The cause of his death was not disclosed. His obituary database does not include any reference to Fox.

Malik Ballard Obituary: Frankford Resident Dies at 17

Tragic Shooting Results in Three Deaths and One Injury

Police in the Crescentville neighborhood of Philadelphia have announced that they have made two arrests in connection with a shooting that took place on Friday afternoon and resulted in the deaths of three youths and the injury of another.

Malik Ballard, 17, Khalif Frezghi, 18, and Salah Fleming, 14, all of North Philadelphia, were identified as the deceased by the police on Saturday. All three men lived in the Frankford neighborhood of the city.

Ballard was discovered wounded on the sidewalk, Frezghi was found shot on a front porch, and Fleming was just inside the front entryway of a residence when the shooting took place on Friday at about 3:30 p.m. on the 5900 block of Palmetto Street. According to the police, the incident took place. First responders pronounced each individual dead at the scene of the accident.

According to the police, a fourth victim, a guy aged 16 who has not been named, arrived at Jefferson Frankford Hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The victim’s condition has not been disclosed.

School Mourns the Loss of Two Students

According to Veronica J. Joyner, founder and chief administrative officer of the Mathematics, Civics, and Sciences Charter School of Philadelphia Inc., both Fleming and the hospitalized student were students at the school. Fleming was in the eighth grade, while the injured student is in the 11th grade.

“Both of the young men are very respectable, and they’re good students,” Joyner stated in an interview that took place on Saturday afternoon. “The school and the school family are very saddened that something like this continues to happen to young people.”

Fleming had just started attending the grade 1-12 school in September, and his teachers commended him for being “very mannerable, very quiet, and hardworking,” according to Joyner, who described Fleming’s passing as “just a travesty.”

Joyner noted that the injured student, who has not been named, has “a smile that would light up the room.”

Increasing Violence Against Minors in Philadelphia

Before the shooting that took place on Friday, there had already been 57 shootings of minors under the age of 18 in Philadelphia so far this year, including eight fatal shootings.

The tragic deaths of Ballard, Frezghi, and Fleming are a stark reminder of the increasing violence faced by young people in Philadelphia.