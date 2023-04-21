Death – Obituary News : Mammootty’s Mother Fathima Ismail Passes Away at 93

Fathima Ismail, the mother of Mammootty, passed away at the age of 93 due to age-related illnesses.
Malayalam Superstar Mammootty’s Mother Fathima Ismail Passes Away at 93 due to Age-Related Illnesses
Malayalam movie star Mammootty’s mother, Fathima Ismail, died on Friday at a private hospital in Kochi. She was 93 years old and had been receiving treatment for age-related ailments.
Image: mammootty/Instagram
Fathima’s demise was met with a deluge of tributes and condolences from admirers and well-wishers. Many celebrities and senior politicians, including CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan and Minister V N Vasavan, visited Mammootty’s house to pay their respects to Fathima. Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor also posted a message on Twitter to express his condolences.
Tharoor tweeted, “Spoke to @mammukka this morning to express my sincere condolences on the passing of his mother. As I have grown older, I have become much closer to my own mother, and I am aware of the preciousness of this irreplaceable bond. May he find the peace of mind to cope w/his loss.”
The final rites were performed at the Juma Masjid in Chembu, near Kochi.
