Death – Obituary News : Mammootty’s Mother Fathima Ismail Passes Away at 93

The mother of Malayalam superstar Mammootty, Fathima Ismail, passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Kochi. She was 93 and had been receiving treatment for age-related illnesses. Mammootty is survived by his mother, his five siblings, and his family.

Fathima’s demise was met with a deluge of tributes and condolences from admirers and well-wishers. Many celebrities and senior politicians, including CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan and Minister V N Vasavan, visited Mammootty’s house to pay their respects to Fathima. Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor also posted a message on Twitter to express his condolences.

Tharoor tweeted, “Spoke to @mammukka this morning to express my sincere condolences on the passing of his mother. As I have grown older, I have become much closer to my own mother, and I am aware of the preciousness of this irreplaceable bond. May he find the peace of mind to cope w/his loss.”

The final rites were performed at the Juma Masjid in Chembu, near Kochi.