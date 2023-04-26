Death – Obituary News : Mamukkoya: Cause of Death? Actor Passes at 76

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Malayalam actor Mamukkoya, aged 76, has passed away. The family has not disclosed the cause of death.

Sad News: Veteran Malayalam Actor Mamukkoya Passes Away

On Wednesday, the news of the demise of the renowned Malayalam actor Mamukkoya left fans and friends in deep grief. Mamukkoya breathed his last at a private hospital in Kozhikode in Kerala. He was 76 years old. The versatile actor, who was famous for his brilliant comic timing and Malabar dialect, had acted in over 450 films in Malayalam. He was a much-loved figure in South Indian films and won many accolades in his life.

Mamukkoya’s Death Reason

Reports suggest that Mamukkoya suffered a cardiac arrest and a brain hemorrhage a few days ago when he was invited as a chief guest for the inauguration of a football tournament at Wandoor in the Malappuram district of Kerala. During the event, he suddenly fell ill and was rushed to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Vandoor. Later, he was shifted to another private hospital in Kozhikode, where he passed away on Wednesday at about 1 pm.

Mamukkoya’s Personal Life

Mamukkoya was known for his natural acting skills and effortless portrayal of various roles. He began his career in theatre at an early age and made his debut in the Malayalam film industry with “Anyarude Bhoomi” in 1979. However, he gained prominence with his first major role in “Doore Doore Oru Koodu Koottam” in 1986. He was famous for his distinctive dialect style and gave many memorable performances.

Mamukkoya is survived by his wife, Suhara, and four children- Muhammed Nisar, Shahitha, Nadiya, and Abdul Rasheed. His fans and friends are grieving the loss of the iconic actor, who continued to work actively even at his age.

Mamukkoya’s Legacy

In his illustrious career, Mamukkoya won many awards, including the Kerala State Film Award for Best Comedian for his performance in the film “Innathe Chintha Vishayam” in 2008. He was an actor of all seasons and delivered outstanding performances in comedies and dramas. His friends and fans are sending tributes to him on social media platforms, recalling the time spent with the generous and affable personality.

Conclusion

As we bid farewell to the veteran actor Mamukkoya, our heartfelt tributes are with him and his family. He will always be remembered for his remarkable contributions to the Malayalam film industry, and his fans will cherish his performances for years to come.