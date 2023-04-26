Death – Obituary News : Mamukkoya’s Death and Family Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mamukkoya passed away due to undisclosed health complications. His family and wife mourned the loss of the beloved actor. Latest news surrounding the circumstances of his death have not been revealed.

Renowned Malayalam Actor Mamukkoya Passes Away

In a tragic incident, the prolific Malayalam actor and comedian Mamukkoya passed away on Wednesday while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode. Media reports suggest that Mamukkoya had experienced a heart attack.

Actor Collapsed During Football Tournament

Mamukkoya, who was the chief guest at a football tournament in Kalikavu district on April 24th, had collapsed during the event due to exhaustion just before the inauguration of the program. He was subsequently hospitalized for further treatment.

Career and Contributions

Mamukkoya had an illustrious career spanning several decades, gracing the silver screen with his presence in over 450 films. He was a revered artist in the Malayalam film industry, earning him numerous accolades, including two prestigious state honors.

His outstanding performances in the movies Perumazhakkalam and Innathe Chintha Vishayam earned him two well-deserved Kerala state honors, cementing his reputation as a versatile and gifted actor. Mamukkoya also ventured into international cinema, appearing in the Swiss film Flammen im Paradies.

Outpouring of Condolences

After the news of his demise surfaced on social media, fans started pouring in condolence messages, praying for his soul to rest in peace.

May his soul rest in peace and his contributions to the Malayalam film industry be remembered for generations to come.