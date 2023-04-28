Death – Obituary News : Man beats and decapitates stranger in her home after hearing voices

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A court was told how a man entered a stranger’s home without reason, killed her and cut off her head after hearing voices in his head.

Man randomly enters stranger’s home, beats her to death, and decapitates her: Court hears

In a shocking incident that sent shockwaves across Wales, Luke Deeley, a 26-year-old man, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of June Fox-Roberts, a 65-year-old IT trainer. The victim was found dead at her home on November 21, 2021, after a concerned family member called the police. Deeley was initially charged with murder, but his not guilty plea was accepted by the British Crown, and he admitted to an alternative count of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

During the sentencing hearing on April 28, 2022, Deeley’s lawyer, John Hipkin KC, stated that his client suffered from paranoid schizophrenia, an “abnormality of mind” that substantially impaired his ability to understand the nature of his actions and form rational judgments. Deeley had been sectioned under Section 45 of the Mental Health Act and remanded to a psychiatric hospital.

The court heard that Mrs. Fox-Roberts had lived in her home in Llantwit Fardre for 40 years and was known for her caring and independent nature. There was no evidence to suggest that she knew the defendant. Deeley had a history of psychiatric problems, and he had been admitted to a psychiatric hospital in March 2019 for an acute psychotic episode. In July 2021, his parents contacted the community mental health team with concerns about his presentation, particularly his lack of sleep and constant pacing.

Deeley attended university in Cardiff in September 2021 and moved into a shared house in Roath with other students who found his behavior “challenging.” On November 11, 2021, he threw water over a female house resident while calling her a “b****” and a “c***,” resulting in a complaint lodged by other students to the house agent, leading to Deeley leaving the property without taking any of his personal belongings.

On November 19, 2021, Mrs. Fox-Roberts dropped her daughters at Pontyclun railway station, and she would be alone in the house. Deeley was seen on CCTV entering her home at around 1.45 am on November 21, 2021. The court heard that Deeley entered the house through an unlocked door, and Mrs. Fox-Roberts was likely disturbed and went downstairs, where the violence began. She was assaulted while upright in the hallway and further assaulted while on the floor.

Deeley dragged June Fox-Roberts into the dining room area of the property and placed her in a tarpaulin. He proceeded to decapitate and dismember her, using an axe recovered at the scene to achieve this. The court heard that Deeley also wore a wolf outfit after seeing a full moon and had made attempts to clean the scene in the hallway. He was of previous good character.

In his sentencing remarks, Mr. Justice Griffiths said that there is a high risk that Deeley will commit further serious offenses if he is not detained. He made Deeley subject to a hospital order under section 37 of the Mental Health Act 1983, meaning he will be detained at a high-security hospital. He was also made subject to special restrictions set out in section 41 of the act without limit of time. The impact of Mrs. Fox-Roberts’ death and the manner of her dying on her family and friends has been set out in statements to the court.