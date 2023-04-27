Death – Obituary News : Man dies in Oldham accident: Police confirm

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The man’s death has been confirmed by the police following the accident in Oldham.

Title: Workplace Accident Claims Another Life in Oldham

Heading 1: Tragedy on Drury Lane

A man has died in an accident at work in a commercial building on Drury Lane in Chadderton, Oldham. The incident occurred on Monday 24th April 2023, and the police were called to the scene. However, it was the paramedics who were present that sighted the man.

Heading 2: Investigation Ongoing

The Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. The identity of the man has not yet been released.

Heading 3: Oldham’s Workplace Accidents on the Rise

According to figures reported earlier this month, Oldham has experienced a rise in workplace accidents. It had the largest increase of any county in the metropolitan area. The average number of accidents at work per 100,000 workers is 273, making Oldham the 89th unsafe place to work in the UK out of 250.

Heading 4: Lack of Resources Affecting Workplace Safety

Furthermore, figures released today by the Prospect union reveal that the number of mandatory health and safety agency investigations not carried out due to resource issues has increased almost 200-fold between 2016/17 and 2021/22. In 2016, only two mandatory investigations were canceled due to insufficient resources, increasing to 389 in 2021/22. The union says this points to a general reduction in capacity due to reduced funding, affecting recruitment, pay, and morale.

Heading 5: HSE Investigating the Incident

The HSE has confirmed that they are investigating the incident together with the Greater Manchester Police. Meanwhile, Oldham residents are calling for more robust measures to be put in place to ensure workplace safety.

Heading 6: Sign Up for Our Newsletter

To stay up-to-date on the latest news and stories, sign up for our newsletter and get the latest stories straight to your inbox.

In conclusion, the tragic incident on Drury Lane in Chadderton highlights the need for increased workplace safety measures, especially in light of the rise in workplace accidents in Oldham. The lack of resources affecting mandatory health and safety agency investigations is also a cause for concern. The HSE and Greater Manchester Police are investigating the incident, and we will continue to update our readers as more information becomes available.