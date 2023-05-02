Death – Obituary News : Man Dies in One-Vehicle Motorcycle Accident: Jason Butler

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Jason Butler

A Tragic Loss

We are deeply saddened to inform you that Jason Butler, a beloved husband and father of two, passed away on Friday evening in a one-vehicle motorcycle accident. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a man whose personality was larger than life, filled with passion and creativity.

A Life Worth Celebrating

Jason lived life to the fullest, and his impact on the community will not be forgotten. He was an active member of the Main Street board, committed to downtown and the Arts! Longview district. His dedication to the community and the arts was evident in everything he did.

Assisting the Family

During this difficult time, our primary focus is on supporting Jason’s wife, Shelly, and their two girls. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they come to terms with Jason’s passing.

Celebrating Jason’s Life

To celebrate Jason’s life, we invite you to a Come and Go Celebration of Life on May 6th at their home. Please reach out to us if you have any questions about the event. In lieu of flowers, Shelly has requested that monetary contributions be made toward the creation of a mural that will feature one of Jason’s screen prints. The mural will be located within the 100 Acres of Heritage and the Cultural District.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Although Jason’s passing is a great loss, his legacy will live on in the community he loved so much. His passion for the arts and his commitment to downtown Longview will continue to inspire others for years to come. Rest in peace, Jason.

