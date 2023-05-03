Death – Obituary News : Man dies of heart attack after dancing at Rajkot wedding

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Heart Attack in Gujarat: Rising Fear Amidst the Pandemic

Recent reports from Gujarat reveal that there has been a surge in heart attacks amongst the youth. In the past two months, 22 young individuals in the state have succumbed to heart attacks, with one fatality being reported due to a heart attack after participating in a Dandiya Raas event in Rajkot.

The deceased, Amit Chauhan, had attended a wedding ceremony and returned home after participating in the festivities. A short while later, he started experiencing chest pains and was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately passed away.

Cardiovascular diseases have been on the rise in Gujarat for some time now, and the pandemic has only exacerbated the situation. Experts have attributed this rise in heart attacks to a sedentary lifestyle and the accumulation of plaque in the arteries, which can lead to blockages and eventually result in a heart attack.

Plaque is a fatty substance that builds up in the walls of the arteries, reducing blood flow and oxygen supply to the heart. If the plaque ruptures, it can cause a blood clot to form, blocking the artery and leading to a heart attack.

Experts have also noted that individuals with pre-existing conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol are at a higher risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, a lack of physical activity and a poor diet can increase the risk of developing heart disease.

It is recommended that individuals undergo regular health check-ups to monitor their health and identify any underlying conditions that may contribute to heart disease. Furthermore, maintaining a healthy lifestyle by exercising regularly and eating a balanced diet can help prevent the buildup of plaque in the arteries and reduce the risk of heart disease.

In conclusion, the rise in heart attacks amongst the youth in Gujarat is a cause for concern. With the ongoing pandemic, it is essential that individuals take proactive measures to maintain their health and well-being. Regular health check-ups, a healthy lifestyle, and a balanced diet can go a long way in preventing heart disease and other related conditions.

News Source : Bureau

Source Link :one more death in rajkot due to heart attack man died after dance in marriage/