Death – Obituary News : “Man Fatally Shot at North Fort Worth Block Party Identified”

Remembering Marco Cornejo: A Tragic Loss

Introduction

It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of Marco Cornejo, who was shot and killed at a block party in North Fort Worth on Sunday. He was a beloved father and husband, and his passing has left his community in shock and grief.

The Tragic Incident

According to reports, the incident occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, when an argument at a party turned violent. An unknown individual pulled out a gun and shot Marco in the torso. Despite efforts to save him, he passed away from his injuries.

A Devastating Loss

Marco was just 20 years old and had a bright future ahead of him. He was a father to one child and was about to become a parent to a baby girl. His wife, Daniela Gomez, launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his funeral service. In the campaign, she describes Marco as a loving and happy person who was loved by many.

An Ongoing Investigation

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and no arrests have been made yet. The police have stated that there was a large party taking place at the location, and an altercation occurred between Marco and the gunman prior to the shooting. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released any information.

A Community in Mourning

The loss of Marco Cornejo has left his family, friends, and community reeling. He was a young man with a bright future and a loving spirit. His passing is a tragic reminder of the senseless violence that can occur at any time, and it serves as a call to action to work towards a safer and more peaceful society.

In Memory of Marco Cornejo

We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Marco Cornejo during this difficult time. We hope that his memory will be a source of comfort and strength in the days to come. Rest in peace, Marco.

