Death – Obituary News : Man gets death penalty for 2007 double murder

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced to Death for 2007 Double Homicide

A Pennsylvania man, Alfonso Sanchez, has been sentenced to death for the shooting and killing of two people in a suburban Philadelphia apartment in 2007. Sanchez was also convicted in the double murder in 2008, but his appeal found that prosecutors had failed to turn over lab reports of DNA testing that could have aided his defense, leading to a retrial.

The Crime

Sanchez killed Lisa Diaz and Mendez Thomas over money he believed he was owed for cocaine. He tricked his way into the apartment under the guise of buying marijuana and then shot and killed the victims. Prosecutors argued that the death penalty was warranted because there were multiple victims, other people were endangered, and other felonies were involved related to drugs and burglary.

The Sentencing

Sanchez was sentenced to death by the same Bucks County jury that convicted him of first-degree murder on Monday. District Attorney Matt Weintraub said he was “ecstatic” to be able to bring the case to a close “for the family after they waited patiently for 16 years.”

The Defense

Defense attorneys argued that a co-defendant committed the murders, but the jury ultimately rejected that argument. Sanchez was also convicted of attempting to orchestrate a plot while behind bars to have a witness killed to prevent her from testifying. He will be sentenced later on that conviction and others.

The Death Penalty Debate

Gov. Josh Shapiro has called on state lawmakers to repeal the death penalty, and he has said he won’t sign death warrants and will issue reprieves on scheduled executions, extending his predecessor’s policies. Since 1978, when capital punishment was reinstated in Pennsylvania, only three people who dropped appeals have been executed.

Conclusion

The sentencing of Alfonso Sanchez brings closure to the families of Lisa Diaz and Mendez Thomas after waiting patiently for 16 years for justice to be served. The debate over the death penalty continues, but for now, Sanchez will face the ultimate punishment for his heinous crimes.

