Death – Obituary News : Man gets life sentence for dismembering caged woman

Dallas County Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering and Dismembering Woman Found in Cage

A man from Dallas County, Missouri, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of a woman whose remains were found in a home after she was photographed partially clothed in a cage. James Phelps, 60, entered an Alford plea on Friday, acknowledging there is enough evidence to convict him of first-degree murder, kidnapping, and abandonment of a corpse, without admitting guilt. Phelps and Timothy Norton were accused of killing 33-year-old Cassie Rainwater in September 2021, after DNA analysis of the remains found at Phelps’ home identified the victim.

Photos provided to investigators by the FBI on September 16 revealed Rainwater’s body bound to a gantry crane, primarily used for processing deer, and her “evisceration and dismemberment”. Some of the victim’s remains were located on an adjacent property, while others were found in a freezer with “7-24” written on them. The Sheriff’s Office said digital evidence recovered revealed Phelps and Norton were planning Rainwater’s death.

Rainwater was first reported missing on August 25, 2021, by a woman who told authorities Rainwater was last seen with Phelps in July. Phelps told investigators that Rainwater was staying with him until she could get on her feet and mentioned she was going to Chicago. A month before her disappearance, Phelps allegedly told investigators, Rainwater met someone in a vehicle at the end of his driveway and left in the middle of the night.

Norton told FBI agents he visited Phelps while Rainwater was asleep, then held her legs down while Phelps strangled her and placed a plastic bag over her head. Once Rainwater was dead, both men took the body outside, bound her to the gantry crane, and dismembered her body. On October 4, a fire that was ultimately ruled an arson, destroyed Phelps’s home, and officials investigating the fire found two explosive devices made with mortar tubes and balloon covers with tripwires attached near the home.

Norton faces the same charges as Phelps and is scheduled for a court hearing on Tuesday. This heinous crime has shocked the community, and justice has been served with Phelps’s life sentence. The victim’s family can now find some closure as they mourn the loss of their loved one.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Missouri man sentenced to life for death of caged and dismembered woman/