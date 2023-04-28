Death – Obituary News : Man Killed in Tragic Crane Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Man Dies in Tragic Crane Rollover Incident

Gold Coast Crane Accident: Tragic Death of a Man in Crane Rollover

A man lost his life in a tragic crane rollover accident that took place on Tuesday 25th April 2023 in the Gold Coast hinterland. A man who was 69 years old was driving a crane to try it out. The crane fell over and rolled into a creek. The incident took place at Vita Bella Court in Currumbin Valley at around 08:30 AM. When there was a problem people called the police the Queensland Ambulance Service and the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services to get help quickly.

Horrifying Incident and Investigation

The incident was really surprising and made a lot of people all over the world want to learn more about what happened. The police launched an investigation into the incident and during their initial probes, they found that the man was not operating the crane for construction work. He was testing the frame of the crane to see how it moved when the accident occurred.

Scott Knowles, the Superintendent of Queensland Police, said, “Our first investigations suggest that he was trying to check if the frame could move, not actually using the crane for any construction work. Unfortunately, the crane rolled down an embankment, and that’s why he lost his life.”

Man Entrapped and Brutally Wounded

When the emergency crews arrived at the spot they found the man entrapped and brutally wounded. The Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesperson said that the man they helped was already in really bad shape when they got there. The people who came to help tried to save him, but they couldn’t do it in time. He died at the place where the accident happened.

The process of rescuing the man was tough and delicate for the emergency crews because of the full leaking. Someone said that the man was assisting a friend when the accident occurred.

Tough Time for Family and Friends

The family of the deceased is undoubtedly in pain and shock, and this incident will haunt them forever. Although they are not responsible for the incident, they may still blame themselves.

Final Words

This really sad accident affected the Gold Coast community and people all over the world. People are still trying to find out what happened, and we will learn more soon. It reminds us how dangerous it can be to use big machines and how important it is to be safe when we do. We are sorry for the family and friends of the person who died. We want them to know that we care about them and want to help them during this hard time.