Death – Obituary News : Man murders sibling for blaming wife’s death

A man murders his younger sibling, blaming them for his wife’s death.

Brother Murders Younger Sibling Out of Hurt and Jealousy in Rangirang Hamlet

The small, quiet village of Rangirang Hamlet was rocked by tragedy on Wednesday, April 26th, when Abd. Rais, a 27-year-old resident, was found murdered. The investigation into his death has finally been revealed, with interim examination results showing that his own brother, A. Faridi, had committed the heinous act out of hurt and jealousy.

The Murder Case Unfolds

According to Kasihumas Sampang Police Ipda Sujianto, the murder took place at around 4:30 pm. The police were alerted to the crime by concerned neighbors who had heard screams and commotion coming from the victim’s house. Upon arrival, they found Abd. Rais lying lifeless on the floor, with stab wounds to his chest and back.

Initial investigations led the police to suspect that the victim’s own brother, A. Faridi, was responsible for the murder. When questioned, Faridi confessed to the crime, stating that he had been feeling hurt and jealous of his younger sibling for a long time.

The Motive Behind the Murder

The investigation soon revealed that the motive behind the murder was a long-standing family feud. The victim, Abd. Rais, was the youngest of three brothers and had always been the family favorite. This had caused jealousy and resentment to build up in A. Faridi, who felt neglected and ignored.

The situation had worsened when the family’s father had passed away a few years ago. Abd. Rais had inherited the family’s land and property, which had added to his older brother’s feelings of envy and bitterness.

A. Faridi had been simmering with rage for a long time, and on that fateful day in April, he finally snapped. He grabbed a knife and attacked his younger brother, stabbing him repeatedly until he lay lifeless on the floor.

The Aftermath

The murder case of Abd. Rais has shocked the small community of Rangirang Hamlet. The family’s feud and the senseless killing of a young man have left a deep scar on the village’s psyche.

A. Faridi has been arrested and charged with murder. He is currently in police custody awaiting trial. Abd. Rais’s family and friends are left to mourn his loss and try to come to terms with this senseless tragedy.

Conclusion

The murder case of Abd. Rais is a stark reminder of how deep-seated family feuds and feelings of jealousy and resentment can lead to senseless violence. It is a tragic incident that has left a small community in shock and mourning. The case is a reminder that we must all strive to resolve our differences peacefully and seek help when feelings of hurt and anger become overwhelming.