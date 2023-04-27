Death – Obituary News : Man sentenced for model’s death in structure

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A man from Las Vegas has been sentenced for the death of a model who was discovered in a structure made of concrete and wood.

Las Vegas Man Sentenced to Prison for Killing Model and Encasing Her Body in Concrete and Wood

Christopher Prestipino, a Las Vegas man, was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison on Tuesday for killing a 24-year-old model, Esmeralda Gonzalez, whose body was discovered in a “concrete and wooden structure” in the desert in October 2019. Gonzalez was reported missing in May 2019, and her body was later found encased in concrete. Homicide detectives recovered the body in the desert area just north of Las Vegas. Prestipino was accused of killing Gonzalez, who was believed to have been held against her will in Prestipino’s residence before being murdered. Lisa Mort was also arrested in connection with the discovered body and charged with harboring, concealing, and aiding a felony offender. Mort had knowledge of the alleged homicide and “assisted” Prestipino.

Prestipino was charged with open murder, kidnapping in the first degree resulting in substantial bodily harm, and conspiracy murder. Mort and another woman, Cassandra Garret, were also charged in the death of Gonzalez, with Mort pleading guilty to being an accessory to murder in February 2020, and Garret pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in February 2021. Prestipino pleaded guilty to murder and felony kidnapping via an Alford plea, which is a “no contest” plea that allows the court to treat Prestipino as guilty without him admitting guilt.

The sentencing of Prestipino brings some closure to the family and friends of Gonzalez, who was a young model with a bright future ahead of her. The case has shocked the Las Vegas community and highlighted the dangers that models and young women face in the city. The use of concrete and wood to encase the body of Gonzalez has also raised concerns about the gruesome nature of the crime and the level of depravity involved. The sentence imposed on Prestipino sends a strong message that such heinous crimes will not be tolerated and that justice will be served.