Death – Obituary News : Man Shot to Death Near Park Bench in Norwalk

Jose Tavarez Found Shot to Death Near Park Bench in Norwalk

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department identified the man whose body was found with multiple gunshot wounds near a park bench in Norwalk. Jose Luis Tavarez, 55 years old, was the unfortunate victim of a shooting that occurred on Friday around 3:55 p.m. The incident took place on the 11900 block of 162nd Street, a few streets south of Alondra Boulevard.

Police Respond to Reports of Gunfire in the Neighborhood

The police were alerted to the situation following reports of gunfire in the area. Deputy sheriffs were dispatched to the location, where they found Tavarez lying on the ground close to a park bench. Witnesses reported seeing several Hispanic suspects congregating near the bench where the victim was located.

Multiple Gunshots Fired at the Victim

Upon closer examination, it was discovered that Tavarez had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was sound asleep when he was shot, according to reports. It is not clear how long Tavarez had been sitting on the bench before the shooting occurred.

Witnesses Report Hearing Gunshots and Seeing Suspects Fleeing the Scene

Witnesses in the area reported hearing gunshots and seeing the suspects running away from the scene while heading north across the park. The suspects were seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting took place. It is not known at this time whether the suspects have been identified or arrested in connection with the shooting.

Investigation Ongoing

The investigation into the shooting of Jose Luis Tavarez is ongoing. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation. They can be reached at (562) 863-8711.

Conclusion

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Jose Luis Tavarez during this difficult time. It is a tragedy when a life is taken in such a violent and senseless way. We hope that the investigation will lead to the swift apprehension of the suspects responsible for this heinous crime.