Death – Obituary News : Management Consultant and Coach Rose Miller Passes Away at 80

Rose Miller, a management consultant and executive coach from Philadelphia, has passed away at the age of 80.

Rose S. Miller: An Inspirational Life

Rose S. Miller, an organizational consultant and executive coach, passed away on March 16, 2023, at the age of 80 due to Alzheimer’s disease. Her life story is one of inspiration, marked by her passion for the arts and travel.

Early Life and Education

Miller was born in Richmond, Virginia, to parents Myrtle Crump and Clarence Sallee. Her father passed away when she was only two years old, and she was raised by her mother at her maternal grandparents’ home. Miller’s love for the arts was evident from an early age. She studied industrial design, speech, and drama at Hampton University, where she excelled as a student actress in productions such as MacBeth and J.B. by playwright Archibald MacLeish.

Career Highlights

After college, Miller moved to New Haven, where she worked as an assistant director at the Girls Residential Youth Center funded by the Office of Economic Opportunity (OEO). It was there that she met her future husband, the Rev. Isaac Miller, who was also working at the center. In 1970, the couple got married.

Miller went on to earn her master’s degree from the University of Connecticut, and her career as an organizational consultant and executive coach blossomed. She helped organizations and leaders overcome challenges, with clients including the Ford Foundation, Annie E. Casey Foundation, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and a consortium of Black public broadcasting stations.

In addition to her consulting work, Miller was also an entrepreneur. Her passion for exercise led her to create a workout mat called Asseyez-Vous!, which she made by hand for family and friends and worked with a manufacturer to distribute further.

Miller’s love for the arts was evident in her travels. She collected art in her journeys to Egypt, Nigeria, Spain, Italy, Germany, South Africa, England, the Netherlands, and France, including textiles and artifacts from South Africa and art pieces from Latin America. She was also a mentor to talented high school students in Philadelphia and created scholarships for them to go to college.

Personal Life

Miller was a loving wife and mother. She moved with her husband to Atlanta and later to Philadelphia in 1986. Miller was also known for her attention to detail and her eye for design. She created an Easter basket for her daughter, complete with a patch of homegrown grass to make it look just right.

In 2019, Miller was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Despite her diagnosis, she continued to lead an active life, going out to restaurants with family, going on vacations, and seeing shows on Broadway. She began hospice care at home in March 2023 and passed away surrounded by loved ones.

Miller’s legacy lives on through her daughter, Klancy Miller, a well-known food writer and cookbook author. She is also survived by her half-sister, Wana Brown, and her cousins Jeanette “Agu” and Shirley Gibson.

Final Thoughts

Miller’s life was one of inspiration, marked by her passion for the arts and travel, her entrepreneurial spirit, and her dedication to helping others. She will be missed by many, but her legacy will continue to inspire others to pursue their passions and make a positive impact on the world.

Funeral and Donations

The funeral was held at The Memorial Church of the Good Shepherd on April 8. Donations in her name may be made out to the Church of the Advocate or to the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement.