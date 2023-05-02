Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

I’m sorry, but you have not provided the original title for me to rewrite. Please provide the original title for me to proceed.

How to Securely Manage Death Certificates at Disdukcapil Tuban

As we bid farewell to our loved ones, it is important to ensure that their personal data remains safe and secure. The Tuban Regency’s Civil Registration and Vital Statistics Office (Disdukcapil) offers a reliable system for managing death certificates.

If you are a resident of Tuban Regency and need to apply for a death certificate, here’s what you need to know:

Gather the necessary documents

To obtain a death certificate, you will need to provide the following documents:

The deceased person’s ID card (KTP)

The deceased person’s family card (KK)

The death certificate from the hospital or clinic where they passed away

The burial permit (Surat Keterangan Kematian) from the local government

Visit the Disdukcapil office

Once you have all the necessary documents, visit the Disdukcapil office to register the death and obtain the death certificate. The office is located at Jl. Raya Tuban – Bojonegoro No. 11, Tuban, East Java.

Provide accurate information

When registering the death, it is important to provide accurate information about the deceased person, such as their full name, date of birth, and place of birth. This information will be used to create the official death certificate.

Ensure data protection

The Disdukcapil office takes data protection seriously and has implemented strict measures to ensure the security of personal information. All data is stored in a secure database and access is restricted to authorized personnel only.

Keep the death certificate safe

Once you have obtained the death certificate, it is important to keep it in a safe and secure place. The certificate contains sensitive information that could be used for identity theft, so it should be kept away from prying eyes.

In conclusion, managing death certificates at Disdukcapil Tuban is a reliable and secure process. By following the steps outlined above, you can ensure that your loved one’s personal data remains protected even after their passing.

News Source : Taylor

Source Link :Protect Data on People Who Have Died, Here’s How to Manage Death Certificates at Disdukcapil Tuban/