Death – Obituary News : Mandy Keller, Taylorsville Resident, Passes at 36

Mandy Keller, a 36-year-old Taylorsville resident, passed away. Her obituary was included in a database.

Mandy Keller: Remembering a Beloved Resident of Taylorsville

Obituary

Mandy Shae Keller, a resident of Taylorsville, Utah, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the age of 36. Mandy was born on December 17, 1986, in Catawba County, North Carolina, to Debbie Ann Keller. She had a deep love for the movie “The Wizard of Oz” and was an avid collector of memorabilia connected to the film. In addition to her love for the movie, Mandy enjoyed reading, painting, listening to music, playing video games, and spending time with her pets, Ellie and Lucy. Above all else, spending time with her pets was her absolute favorite hobby.

Mandy’s grandparents, Amanda Keller and Paul Keller, passed away before she was born. Those who are left to cherish her memory include her mother, uncle Al Keller, two aunts, Wanda Christopher and Darlene Brinkley (David), and six cousins, Michelle Davis (Richard), Megan Lively (James), Paul Christopher (Sarah), Kyle Brinkley, Emma Lively, Ada Lively, and Paul Christopher Jr. Her memories will live on in the hearts of those who are left to cherish them.

Visitation and Funeral Service

Visitation for Mandy will be held on May 3, 2023, from 1:45 pm to 2:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Service. The funeral service will be held at the chapel of Alexander Funeral Service on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 2:00 pm, according to the wishes of the family. The Reverends Tom Lambert and Taylor Pennell will preside over the services. Following the conclusion of the service, the burial will take place in the cemetery associated with the Macedonia Baptist Church.

Donations

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Alexander Funeral Service, located at PO Box 40 in Taylorsville, North Carolina 28681.

Final Thoughts

Mandy Keller was a beloved member of the Taylorsville community, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her love for “The Wizard of Oz,” her pets, and her hobbies will always be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time.