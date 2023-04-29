Death – Obituary News : Manhunt underway after Texas shooting kills 5, including child

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting in Texas has resulted in the deaths of five individuals, including an 8-year-old child. Authorities are currently on a manhunt for the suspect.

Five People Shot to Death in Southern San Jacinto County, Texas

Early on Saturday morning, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for “harassment” and discovered five people had been shot at a property in the Trail End Subdivision west of Cleveland, Texas. Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while one victim died at a local hospital. Three other victims were taken to the hospital, covered in blood, but it was not clear if they were injured or if the blood belonged to the other victims.

The victims were from Honduras, and a total of 10 people were living in the house. Of those killed, four were adults, one male, and three females, while the youngest was just eight years old. The three other victims who were taken to the hospital were children. The sheriff’s office identified a suspect in the shooting, a Mexican male from Mexico, and is currently searching for him.

Sheriff Greg Capers shared that the suspect has been known to shoot a firearm in the front yard of the residence, and police found shell casings there. Although the suspect is not believed to be in the area, an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The tragedy in Texas highlights the ongoing issue of gun violence in the United States. While the motive of the shooting remains unknown, it serves as a reminder that gun violence affects people of all ages and backgrounds. The victims were simply living their lives, and their deaths have left their community in mourning.

As the story continues to develop, our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the victims. It is important to remember that each victim had a story and a life before the shooting. We must continue to work towards solutions to prevent gun violence and honor the lives lost in tragedies like this one.

Sources:

San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office

Bluebonnet News

Fox News Digital

Contact:

Chris Pandolfo

chris.pandolfo@fox.com

Twitter: @ChrisCPandolfo