Death – Obituary News : Manobala, 69, Passes Away; Rajinikanth Pays Tribute

Actor-Filmmaker Manobala Passes Away at 69

Actor-filmmaker Manobala, who began his film career as an assistant director and went on to direct over a dozen films, died on Wednesday at a private hospital in Chennai. He was 69 and is survived by his wife and son.

Illness and Hospitalization

According to his publicist, Manobala was hospitalized 10 days ago and was undergoing treatment for a liver-related ailment. However, he could not recover from the illness and passed away at the hospital.

Condolences from the Film Industry

The news of Manobala’s death has left the film industry in shock. Many celebrities took to social media to express their condolences. Rajinikanth, who was a dear friend of the actor, paid his tribute on Twitter in Tamil. Producer G Dhananjayan and actor Gautham Karthik also expressed their grief on social media.

Rajinikanth’s Tweet

Rajinikanth’s tweet can be translated as, “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my dear friend Manobala, a famous director and actor. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Manobala’s Film Career

In 1979, Manobala started his film career as an assistant director with Bharathiraja’s Puthiya Vaarpugal. He also played a small role in the film. He made his directorial debut with 1982 Tamil film Aagaya Gangai. He had also directed the Hindi film, Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai, starring Jeetendra. Some of his other directorial films include Pillai Nila, Sirai Parvai, and Oorkavalan among others. His last directorial project was 2002 Tamil film Naina.

Manobala’s Acting Career

Over the last two decades, Manobala was active as an actor. Mostly popular for character roles with a comic side, he had acted in over 200 films. His last on-screen appearance was in Kajal Aggarwal’s Tamil horror comedy, Ghosty.

Final Words

The film industry has lost a talented actor and filmmaker in Manobala. His contributions to the Tamil and Hindi film industry will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace.

