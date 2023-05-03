Death – Obituary News : Manobala, Actor and Director, Dies at 69; Rajinikanth Pays Tribute.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Veteran Actor and Director Manobala Passes Away

On Wednesday, May 3, the Tamil film industry lost one of its most popular comedians, Manobala. The veteran actor and director passed away in Chennai after battling liver-related problems for the past two weeks.

Funeral Arrangements

Manobala’s mortal remains will be placed for public viewing at his residence in LV Prasad Road, Chennai. More details about his funeral and cremation will be shared shortly.

Celebrities Offer Condolences

Superstar Rajinikanth took to Twitter to express his grief and offer heartfelt tributes to Manobala, who was his close friend. He wrote in Tamil, “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my dear friend Manophala, a famous director and actor. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Actor-director GM Kumar was among the first few celebrities to break the news. He also expressed his condolences on Twitter.

Manobala’s Career

Manobala started his career in Tamil cinema in the early 1970s and acted in over 450 films over the career span of 35 years. He was considered one of the most popular comedians in the Tamil film industry.

In 1982, Manobala made his directorial debut with Karthik and Suhasini’s Agaya Gangai, and then went on to direct over 24 films. Some of his popular directorial movies include Pillai Nila, Oorkaavalan, En Purusshanthaan Enakku Mattumthaan, Karuppu Vellai, Mallu Vetti Minor, and Paarambariyam.

Apart from being a director, he was well known for his comedy roles, which were loved by Tamil audiences. His comedy performances in films Thuppakki, Siruthai, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Pithamagan, and Ice were notable. He was particularly well known for his collaboration with the late legendary actor-comedian Vivekh.

His last on-screen appearance as a comedian was in Kajal Aggarwal’s Ghosty. He also appeared in serials and directed a handful of television serials. He made his name in the industry as a producer as well.

Final Thoughts

Manobala’s contributions to the Tamil film industry were immense, and his fans will remember him fondly. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

