Death – Obituary News : Manobala’s Death: Cause, Age, Funeral & Details

Director Manobala Death Reason: Manobala Dies at 69; Tamil Actor–Director Succumbs to Liver Ailment

Manobala, a popular Tamil actor and director, passed away on May 3, 2023, at the age of 69. The news of his demise was confirmed by his family members and close friends.

Director Manobala Illness

He was undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospital in Chennai for a liver-related ailment. Born on December 8, 1953, Manobala was one of the most versatile actors in Tamil cinema, with a career spanning over four decades. Manobala had acted in over 150 films and directed a few films as well.

Director Manobala: Career

Manobala was known for his comic roles in films and was also a prolific character artist. Manobala started his acting career in the 1970s and became a popular comedian in the 1980s. He then shifted his focus to directing films and directed a few films in the 1990s.

Director Manobala: Movies

In recent years, he made a comeback to acting and was seen in many Tamil films. Manobala was known for his work in films like “Sathuranga Vettai”. “Paambhu Sattai”, and “Sathuranga Vettai 2”. He also produced the 2014 film “Sathuranga Vettai”, which won him the SIIMA Award for Best Debut Producer.

Director Manobala Health Before Death

In a throwback interview, Manobala revealed that he used to smoke 200 cigarettes a day, which affected his health badly. He further added that the after-effects of smoking were so horrible that he had to undergo surgery. Manobala’s death due to a liver-related ailment is another example of the harmful effects of smoking and the importance of taking care of one’s health.

Director Manobala Cause Of Death

Manobala’s death has come as a shock to the Tamil film industry, and many celebrities expressed their condolences. Several actors and directors took to social media to pay their tributes to the actor-director.

Director Manobala: Wikipedia

Manobala’s upcoming movies include “Waltair Veerayya”, “Kondraal Paavam”, and “Ghosty”. He will be remembered for his contributions to the Tamil film industry and his unforgettable performances as an actor and director. The Tamil film industry has lost a talented actor and director, and his fans will miss his performances on screen.

We should learn from Manobala's experience and strive to lead a healthy life, both physically and mentally.

