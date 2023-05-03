Death – Obituary News : Man’s death in Kluang due to heatstroke?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Debunking a Viral WhatsApp Message about a Motorcyclist’s Death in Kluang, Johor

Recently, a WhatsApp message claiming that a motorcyclist in Kluang, Johor died of heatstroke after falling off his vehicle has been making rounds on social media. However, upon investigation, the message has been found to be false.

What the WhatsApp Message Claimed

The WhatsApp message alleged that a motorcyclist in Kluang, Johor passed out due to heat exhaustion and fell off his vehicle. It further claimed that he was brought to a hospital where he died of heatstroke.

The Truth Behind the Claim

The Kluang police released a statement denying the claim made in the viral WhatsApp message. According to the statement, the victim was a 56-year-old medical officer who worked at the Ladang Tereh Paloh Health Clinic in Kluang. The victim was found alone in his car by the side of Jalan Taman Seri Impian. The cause of his death was a heart attack and not heatstroke, as claimed in the WhatsApp message.

What the Police Said

Kluang OCPD Asst Comm Bahrin Mohd Noh urged the public not to speculate on the case as it could lead to confusion. He also requested people with any relevant information to contact the nearest police station.

The Importance of Fact-Checking

The incident highlights the importance of fact-checking before sharing information on social media. False information can lead to unnecessary panic, confusion, and even harm. Hence, it is crucial to verify the authenticity of any information before sharing it with others.

Conclusion

The viral WhatsApp message claiming that a motorcyclist in Kluang, Johor died of heatstroke after falling off his vehicle is false. The victim was a medical officer who died of a heart attack while sitting in his car. It is important to fact-check information before sharing it on social media to avoid spreading false information.

News Source : The Star Online

Source Link :QuickCheck: Did a man die of heatstroke in Kluang?/