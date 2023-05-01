Death – Obituary News : Man’s death in prison linked to 1984 murder through DNA.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A man from New Jersey who passed away while serving his sentence in prison has been connected to the murder of a 19-year-old girl in 1984 through DNA evidence.

DNA Evidence Identifies Deceased Man as Killer of 1984 Cold Case Victim

Authorities have announced that Nathaniel Harvey, a man who died in prison several years ago, has been identified as the person responsible for the 1984 rape and murder of Donna Macho, a 19-year-old woman from New Jersey. Macho’s body was not found until over a decade after she went missing from her family home in East Windsor. The case had long gone cold, but current DNA technology was used to match evidence from the victim’s bedroom to Harvey. The state attorney general and the Mercer County prosecutor’s office called the identification “conclusive.”

Harvey had been arrested in several sexual assaults at the time of Macho’s disappearance and was considered a possible suspect early on in the investigation, but the case had gone unsolved until now. Prosecutors say that during his crimes, Harvey typically entered unlocked homes and held captive and raped young women. He was already serving a life sentence for the rape and murder of a Plainsboro woman in 1985 when he died in prison last year.

Macho’s family had spent years and all their money hiring private investigators, trackers, and psychics in an effort to find the person responsible for their daughter’s disappearance. Her sister, Julie Burger, said the case had destroyed the family and that they had still hoped that Donna might be found alive. Though they are glad to have closure, they feel that Harvey got away with the crime.

Harvey’s former attorney cautioned that the evidence should be carefully scrutinized given the troubled history of Harvey’s conviction in the Plainsboro case. Eric Kleiner said that there was no evidence connecting his client to the 1985 murder other than that he had “done a lot of bad things.” Nevertheless, authorities say that the DNA evidence in the Macho case is conclusive and that Harvey was the only person whose DNA should not have been present in the victim’s bedroom.