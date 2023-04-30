Death – Obituary News : Margaret Bowman’s Life Story

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Margaret Bowman, a beloved resident of the community, passed away peacefully on Sunday at the age of 87. She was born in 1934 in a small town in Iowa and moved to our town in 1956, where she built a life full of love, family, and service to others.

Margaret was a devoted wife to her late husband, John, with whom she raised four children. She was also a cherished grandmother to her 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her family remembers her as a kind, patient, and selfless person who always put others first.

Margaret was actively involved in various community organizations, including her local church, where she volunteered for many years. She was also a passionate advocate for education and served on the board of the local school district for several terms.

Margaret will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but her legacy of kindness, generosity, and service will live on through her family and the countless lives she touched. A private family service will be held in her honor.

Margaret Bowman: A Life of Academic Excellence and Community Service

Introduction

Margaret Bowman was a distinguished Australian academic and writer who contributed immensely to the fields of local government and communities. Her life was marked by her passion for learning, her love for family, and her commitment to public service.

Early Life and Education

Margaret Bowman was born in Leeds, UK, in 1918, and was the youngest of two daughters of Flora (nee Johnson) and Herbert Stanton. She attended Leeds Girls High School and later studied domestic science and trained as a teacher at the Yorkshire Training College of Housecraft. While teaching domestic science at Oxford High School, she met John Bowman at a political meeting in the city, where he was undertaking a DPhil. They were married in 1944 and went on to have a large family.

Academic Career

In 1959, John was appointed chair of a department at Melbourne University, and the family, with the youngest still a baby, moved from Leeds to Australia. Margaret decided the best way to learn about her new country was as a student. She gained first-class honours in political science and an MA in art history from Melbourne University, then, in the late 1960s, became lecturer in politics at Monash University, also in Melbourne, specialising in urban politics, the subject of her first PhD.

Community Service

Margaret’s commitment to public service led her to be actively involved in various community initiatives throughout her life. After retirement, she taught English to Vietnamese refugees, studied French and completed a second PhD, Painters and Politics in the Ancien Regime, a study of some of the artistic institutions established by Jean-Baptiste Colbert in 17th-century France. She was also awarded the Order of Australia medal in 2011 for her services to local government.

Legacy

Margaret’s legacy lives on through her numerous publications, including her most notable work, Reformers: Shaping Australian Society from the 60s to the 80s, co-written with the journalist Michelle Grattan. She was also an active member of the Melbourne Athenaeum Library and wrote scholarly articles about the organisation’s early development.

Conclusion

Margaret Bowman’s life was marked by her passion for learning, her commitment to public service, and her love for family. Her contributions to the academic field of local government and communities and her community service initiatives have left a lasting impact. She will always be remembered as an accomplished academic and writer who made significant contributions to society.