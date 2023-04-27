Death – Obituary News : Marianne Williamson’s Depression Onset: Mental Health and Hoax

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

When did Marianne Williamson’s struggle with depression first begin? Also, was there a death hoax involving her mental health?

Marianne Williamson: Her Political Background and Presidential Campaigns

Marianne Williamson is an American writer, politician, and former candidate in the 2020 United States presidential election. She previously ran independently for California’s 33rd congressional district in 2014.

Williamson announced her first presidential campaign in January 2019, which ended in January 2020 before the Iowa primary. She later endorsed Bernie Sanders. On February 23, 2023, Williamson announced her plan to run for president again in the 2024 Democratic presidential primaries, challenging incumbent President Joe Biden. The politician launched her campaign on March 4, 2023.

She has authored 14 books, including the best-selling “A Return to Love,” which is based on the principles of A Course in Miracles, a self-study spiritual text.

Williamson’s Thoughts on Depression and Mental Health

Although there is no information regarding Marianne suffering from any mental illness, especially depression, people are curious about her thoughts regarding her mental health. Williamson has made controversial comments in the past about clinical depression and antidepressants.

She has apologized for calling clinical depression a “scam” and clarified that she is not against medicine or science and that she has never told anyone not to take medication. Williamson has also stated that she believes there is value in feeling the sadness of complex events as a part of life.

Her statements on clinical depression and vaccinations have come under renewed scrutiny, and many are concerned that they could harm public health. After she commented on depression, people were curious if she might have been suffering from one, but she does not seem to have any mental illness.

Marianne Williamson Death Hoax

Recently, a hoax about politician Marianne Williamson’s supposed death has been circulating, possibly due to speculation about her mental health issues. Williamson has no severe health issues and is currently leading a healthy lifestyle. There have been some rumors and speculation about her mental health, but no concrete evidence supports these claims.

People often follow the hoax to gain public attention, but the politician has been doing great with her health and living a happy life with her family. She has a daughter, India Emmaline, with whom she has a great bond. She was briefly married to a Houston businessman in 1979, but the marriage was short-lived. Williamson is not romantically involved with anyone and is content being a single mother while raising her daughter and teaching her important life lessons. To get clear about the hoax, we must be sure about where the news has been coming from before following any rumor. Before any family member confirms the information, we cannot be sure.

Despite her controversies, Williamson announced her intention to run for president in 2024, which shows her commitment to serving the American public.