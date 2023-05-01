Death – Obituary News : Maritime Painter John Stobart Passes at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Renowned painter of maritime scenes, John Stobart, passed away at the age of 93.

John Stobart, a British-born artist renowned for his meticulously researched oil paintings of 19th-century harbors and tall ships, passed away on March 2 at the age of 93. He was widely considered one of the world’s foremost maritime painters and his works earned him millions of dollars. Stobart graduated from Britain’s Royal Academy of Art and moved to the US in 1970, where he refused to embrace the then-popular abstract art movement. Instead, he focused on richly detailed historical works that depicted ships and harbors with great accuracy. Stobart’s commitment to authenticity was such that he would travel to the locations he painted, consult old daguerreotypes of harbors and ships, and even go out to sea on various watercraft to learn about their engineering and behavior on the water. His work was displayed in European castles, corporate headquarters, and museums, including the American Merchant Marine Museum and the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich, England. Stobart’s expertise in boats failed him on the open seas, but he remained unapologetic about his commercial acumen. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, one son, and three grandchildren.