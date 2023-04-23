Death – Obituary News : Mark Stewart: Death, Age, Bio, Family, Net Worth

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mark Stewart Bio: Life and Career

Mark Stewart, an English singer and founding member of The Pop Group, was born on August 10, 1960, in Bristol, United Kingdom. He developed a love for music at a young age and rose through the ranks to become one of the most sought-after acts in the industry. Stewart is a pioneer of post-punk and industrial hip-hop and has recorded for On-U Sound Records and Mute Records.

The Pop Group

In 1977, Stewart founded The Pop Group, inspired by punk, dub, and reggae. The group released their debut album, “Y,” in 1979. However, they split in 1981, leading Stewart to work with early hip-hop artists such as The Last Poets and members of Sugar Hill Records.

Collaborations

Throughout his music career, Stewart frequently collaborated with other artists, such as Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream and trip-hop group Massive Attack’s Daddy G.

The Pop Group Reunion

In 2010, The Pop Group reformed for a series of live performances and recorded two studio albums. Stewart’s last performance with the band was in the ruins of Coventry Cathedral for Coventry UK City of Culture 2021.

Mark Stewart Death and Personal Life

Mark Stewart died in the early hours of Friday, 21 April 2023, at the age of 62. His cause of death has not been confirmed, and his family requested privacy at this difficult time. Stewart hardly shared any information regarding his private life, including his parents, siblings, wife, or children.

Tributes

Following his death, a statement from his record label, Mute Records, described Stewart as a “towering tour de force” with “a sensitive, warm, creative, curious, intelligent, and hilarious nature.” It added that he always stood “vocally on the side of the oppressed” and fought for the rights of all individuals, regardless of their background. His death left an indelible mark on the industry, and he will always be remembered as a trailblazer and champion of the underdog.

