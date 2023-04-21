Death – Obituary News : Mark Stewart Dies at 62, Cause Unknown

Early Years

The music world is mourning the loss of Mark Stewart, frontman of the Pop Group and a solo artist known for his politically charged blend of post-punk, dub, and funk. He passed away at the age of 62, although no cause of death has been announced.

Stewart was born in 1960 and grew up in Bristol, where he formed the Pop Group in 1977 with his buddies from the local youth club. The band embraced the punk movement of the time and were inspired by the Clash, although their music deviated from punk by incorporating jazzy arrangements, funky basslines, and abstract sounds. Stewart’s distinctive and haunting vocals helped the band stand out.

The Pop Group’s Legacy

The band’s debut album Y, released in 1979 with dub producer Dennis Bovell, is considered a classic of the post-punk genre. Their next album For How Much Longer Do We Tolerate Mass Murder? was more commercial and showcased tighter funk rhythms, as well as a collaboration with the Last Poets.

The Pop Group disbanded in 1980 after playing at a huge CND rally in Trafalgar Square. Stewart and some of his former bandmates joined the dub collective New Age Steppers led by Adrian Sherwood, while Stewart also embarked on a solo career.

Solo Career

Under the name Mark Stewart & the Maffia, Stewart continued his exploration of dub music and also collaborated with US hip-hop musicians Skip McDonald, Doug Wimbish, and Keith LeBlanc. His self-titled solo album in 1987, produced by Sherwood and featuring contributions from Ryuichi Sakamoto, riffed on Erik Satie’s music.

With this lineup, Stewart released two more albums, Metatron in 1990 and Control Data in 1996, and also collaborated with other artists including Massive Attack, Tricky, and Kenneth Anger.

Remembering Mark Stewart

Label Mute, which released several of Stewart’s albums, paid tribute to him by stating “In honour of this original, fearless, sensitive, artistic, and funny man, think for yourself and question everything. Mark Stewart changed the world, and it will never be the same without him.”

The music industry has lost a truly innovative and influential figure. Rest in peace, Mark Stewart.