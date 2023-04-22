Death – Obituary News : Mark Stewart, founder of The Pop Group, dies at 62

Mark Stewart, the founding member of the influential political rock band The Pop Group, passed away in the early hours of Friday. Mute Records announced his death and described him as a “dear friend, fellow agitator and creative force of nature”.

Mark Stewart (Beezer Redland/PA)

Stewart and his bandmates John Waddington, Simon Underwood, Gareth Sager and Bruce Smith founded The Pop Group in Bristol in 1977, inspired by dub and reggae, and with political conviction and sonic experimentation. Their debut album, Y, released in 1979, is regarded as a seminal work of post-punk.

The Pop Group disbanded after their final performance at a Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament rally in 1980. Mark Stewart then launched a solo career, which lasted for the next three decades, and worked closely with CND.

The Pop Group reformed in 2010 for a series of live performances and recorded two studio albums. Last year, they performed in the ruins of Coventry Cathedral, as part of the city’s celebrations for UK City of Culture 2021.

In tribute to Stewart, Massive Attack, the trip-hop pioneers from Bristol, hailed him as a “post punk pioneer and original chief rocker” and said the city would “never be the same”.

Stewart was not just a musician, but also a political activist. He was described in the statement from Mute as a towering tour de force, who questioned everything that was said and was vocally on the side of the oppressed. He believed in giving a voice to everyone, in support of others, and in ensuring people were treated correctly. He was intent on fighting against oppression.

Tributes have been pouring in from fellow musicians and bandmates. Adrian Sherwood said that Stewart was the biggest musical influence in his life and that his family would miss him very much. Fellow bandmate, Gareth Sager, wrote on Twitter that Mark was “the most amazing mind of my generation”.

Stewart’s family has requested privacy at this time.