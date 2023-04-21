Death – Obituary News : Mark Stewart of The Pop Group dies at 62

Mark Stewart of The Pop Group passes away at 62 years old.

Post-Punk Pioneer, Alan Vega, Passes Away at Age 78

Alan Vega, the iconic post-punk musician, artist, and performer, passed away on Friday, according to a statement released by his record label, Mute Records. He was 78 years old.

A Pioneering Career

Vega was best known as the frontman of the influential post-punk duo, Suicide, which he co-founded with Martin Rev in the early 1970s. The band’s minimalistic style, combining synthesizers, drum machines, and Vega’s unique vocal style, had a major influence on the development of electronic and industrial music.

Throughout his career, Vega also distinguished himself as an independent artist, painter, and sculptor. His work was featured in major galleries around the world.

A Life in Music

Vega was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1938, and grew up in a family of musicians. He began his performing career in the 1950s as a jazz trumpet player, and later, as a member of the avant-garde art collective, Theater of Eternal Music.

In 1970, Vega and Rev founded Suicide, and quickly gained a reputation for their intense, confrontational live performances. The band’s self-titled debut album, released in 1977, is now regarded as a classic of the post-punk genre.

Vega continued to record and perform throughout his career, collaborating with artists such as Alex Chilton, Marc Almond, and Henry Rollins, among others. He released his final album, “IT,” in 2017, just a year before his death.

The Legacy of Alan Vega

Vega’s influence on music and art cannot be overstated. His pioneering work with Suicide helped to shape the post-punk and electronic genres, and his powerful voice and unique vocal style continue to inspire generations of musicians.

His work as a visual artist was also highly regarded, and his paintings and sculptures have been exhibited in major galleries around the world.

Vega’s passing is a loss not only to the music and art communities, but to all those who appreciate the power of creative expression.

The Music World Pays Tribute

Following the news of Vega’s death, musicians and artists from around the world took to social media to pay tribute to the late musician. Among those who expressed their condolences were David Bowie, Moby, and Iggy Pop.

Bowie, who had long been a champion of Vega’s work, called him “a true visionary,” while Moby described him as “an architect of sound and energy.”

Vega’s impact on the music world will be felt for generations to come, and his legacy as a true original will continue to inspire artists and performers for years to come.