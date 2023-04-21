Death – Obituary News : Mark Stewart of The Pop Group dies at 62

Mark Stewart, member of The Pop Group, has passed away at 62 years old.

Post-Punk Pioneer Mark Stewart, Founding Member of The Pop Group, Dies at 62

About the News:

50 minutes ago

The founding member and frontman of The Pop Group, Mark Stewart, has died at the age of 62, according to a statement released by his record label Mute Records. Stewart was a post-punk pioneer and an iconic singer who had a dominating presence coupled with a sensitive, warm, creative, curious, intelligent, and hilarious nature. His cause of death has not been confirmed and his family has not released a statement yet.

Tributes Flood In:

Heartfelt tributes have flooded in for Mark Stewart, describing him as a dear friend and a creative force of nature. His bandmates and fellow musicians have rushed to pay tribute to him, reminiscing about their time spent together.

“Knowing Mark, working with him, laughing with him and thinking with him was like nothing else,” a statement from Mute read. “He was always, vocally, on the side of the oppressed, and did all he could to ensure people were treated correctly. He questioned every single thing that was said and, in his political beliefs and in support of others, Mark was not just looking out for the underdog, he was intent that everyone got a voice, everyone got a chance. Oppression is the enemy.”

A Look at Mark Stewart’s Career:

Mark Stewart founded the rock band The Pop Group in 1977 as a teenager in Bristol, along with John Waddington, Simon Underwood, Gareth Sager, and Bruce Smith. Together they crafted a distinctive sound that blended punk, funk, and dub music. Stewart went on to release several solo albums and collaborated with numerous artists throughout his career, earning him wide recognition and acclaim.

The End of an Era:

The world has lost a trailblazing musician and a legendary figure in the music industry. Mark Stewart was not just a singer, but an artist who challenged conventions, broke barriers, and inspired generations of musicians. His legacy will live on, and his impact on music will never be forgotten.

“The world was changed because of Mark Stewart, it will never be the same without him,” the statement from Mute concluded.

Final Thoughts:

The news of Mark Stewart’s passing has shocked and saddened fans and the music community at large. His contributions to post-punk and alternative music will always be remembered, and his fearless spirit will continue to inspire future generations of musicians.