Death – Obituary News : Mark Stewart, Pop Group founder, dies at 62

Mark Stewart, the artist and political activist who founded the rock band The Pop Group in Bristol in 1977, passed away in the early hours of Friday, according to a statement released by Mute Records. The singer was described as a “dear friend, fellow agitator and creative force of nature” with a hugely confident and dominating presence that was coupled with a warm and sensitive nature.

Stewart and his band were inspired by dub and reggae, and propelled by political conviction and sonic experimentation, became an era-defining post-punk band. They released their debut album, Y, in 1979, and continued to perform until their disbandment after a final performance at a Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament rally in 1980.

Stewart went on to work closely with CND and launched a successful solo career, collaborating with music producers such as Adrian Sherwood. Recently, in 2010, The Pop Group reformed for a series of live performances and recorded two studio albums.

The statement from Mute records read that “knowing Mark, working with him, laughing with him and thinking with him was like nothing else. His hugely confident and dominating presence was coupled with a sensitive, warm, creative, curious, intelligent and hilarious nature – traits that were often hidden upon first meeting this towering tour de force.”

Stewart was vocal in his support of oppressed and underprivileged communities and questioned every single thing that was said, in support of others. He was intent that everyone got a voice, everyone got a chance. Oppression was the enemy. His passion, drive and talent made him a towering figure in the music world and beyond, inspiring those he worked with and collaborated with across genres.

Tributes poured in for the late musician, with music producers Daniel Miller and Adrian Sherwood, and bandmate Gareth Sager all paying tribute to his impact on their lives and careers, with Sager calling him “the most amazing mind of my generation”.

Mark Stewart’s family has requested privacy at this time.