Death – Obituary News : Mary Frey Passes Away Peacefully

Mary Frey Obituary: Remembering the Life and Legacy of Mary Elizabeth Frey

The world lost an incredible woman on Sunday, April 30, 2023, when Mary Elizabeth Frey passed away peacefully at Stratford General Hospital at the age of 75. Mary was surrounded by her loving family at the time of her passing and went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Despite her recent diagnosis of ALS in March of 2023, Mary found peace in her faith and continued to touch the lives of those around her with her unassuming devotion to God.

A Life of Love and Service

Mary was born on July 8, 1947, in Musoma, Tanzania to parents Simeon and Edna Hurst, who were working as missionaries at the time. Growing up in nature and surrounded by God’s creation, Mary developed a deep love for flowers and spent much of her time tending to her plants and enjoying the beauty of the outdoors. Her desire to serve others led her to work with the Red Cross, where she devoted a significant portion of her life to helping those in need.

But Mary’s greatest joy and devotion were to her family. She was a loving wife to her husband of 54 years, Harvey, and a dedicated mother to their children Ian and Lisa, Randy and Nathalie. Mary was also a proud grandma to her grandchildren Ellis, Declan, and Sydney, who will miss her deeply.

A Profound Impact on Those Around Her

Mary’s unassuming devotion to God had a profound effect on everyone who knew her. Her faith was an inspiration, and she served as an excellent example of what a godly wife, mother, and grandma should look like. Mary’s passing is a loss not only to her family but to the entire community who had the privilege of knowing her.

Celebrating Mary’s Life

A visitation will be held in Mary’s honor at Trinity Bible Chapel, located at 1373 Lobsinger Line in Waterloo, on the evening of Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 6 to 9 p.m. A funeral service will take place on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Bible Chapel, followed by interment at Hawkesville Cemetery.

A Final Farewell

Mary may be gone, but her legacy of love, service, and faith lives on in the hearts of those who knew her. She will be deeply missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, siblings, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Rest in peace, Mary Elizabeth Frey, and thank you for the profound impact you had on this world.

