Death – Obituary News : ‘MASH’ Actor Eileen Saki Passes Away at 79

Actress Eileen Saki Passes Away at 79 After Battle with Pancreatic Cancer

Eileen Saki, known for her role as bar owner Rosie in the television series “MAS*H,” died on Monday at the age of 79 in Los Angeles after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Saki’s representative confirmed her death to Variety, leaving behind her husband, Bob.

Saki played the role of Rosie, the local bar owner of “Rosie’s Bar,” on nine episodes of “MAS*H,” the TV series based on the Mobile Army Surgical Hospital that cared for patients during the Korean War. The show aired from 1972 to 1983, and Saki was the third actor to take over the role, holding it the longest.

After “MAS*H,” Saki continued her acting career, featuring in other projects such as Dr. Fujimoto in the 1984 film “Splash” with Tom Hanks, “CHiPs,” and “History of the World: Part I.”

Saki was born in Japan and was the daughter of a gardener. In an interview with her “MASH” co-star Jeff Maxwell on the “MASH Matters” podcast, Saki revealed that she was raised in Japan, and English was her second language. However, she knew from the age of four that she wanted to be a performer. “We were very poor, and probably my psyche wanted to be somebody else. To have a brighter life and an entertaining life,” said Saki.

Saki landed her role as Rosie in “MASH” after sneaking on a Fox lot and meeting Burt Metcalf, who cast her in the series. After finishing “MASH,” Saki asked Metcalf if he had any other work for her, leading to her joining the cast of “History of the World: Part I.”

Saki became a lung cancer survivor in 2004 and returned to her passion for entertainment. Most recently, she starred in a 2022 Uber Eats commercial.

Maxwell discussed Saki’s death on the “MAS*H Matters” podcast, where he wrote a tribute to the late actor on the show’s Facebook page. “Our sweet Eileen. Our sassy Rosie,” he wrote. “She read every email and responded to as many as she could. Our sweet, sweet Eileen. How we love you. How we will miss you.”

In conclusion, Eileen Saki left behind a lasting legacy in the entertainment industry, and her role as Rosie in “MAS*H” will forever be remembered.

