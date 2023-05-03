Death – Obituary News : ‘MASH’ Actress Eileen Saki Dies at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary ‘MASH’ Actor Eileen Saki Passes Away at 79 Following Battle with Pancreatic Cancer

Actor Eileen Saki, best known for her portrayal of Rosie in the iconic television series ‘MASH,’ has passed away at the age of 79. Her death was confirmed by her representative, who revealed that the actor lost her battle with pancreatic cancer on Monday, May 2, in Los Angeles.

‘MASH’ Career and Beyond Saki appeared in nine episodes of ‘MASH,’ which ran from 1972 to 1983 and was based on the Mobile Army Surgical Hospital that cared for patients during the Korean War. She played the role of Rosie, the bar owner, and was the third and longest-serving actor to take on the part. Her acting career continued to flourish with appearances in films such as ‘Splash’ (1984), ‘CHiPs,’ and ‘History of the World: Part I.’

Early Life and Career Born in Japan, Saki was the daughter of a gardener and revealed on the ‘MASH Matters’ podcast that she was raised in Japan and spoke English as her second language. Despite her humble beginnings, Saki knew from the age of four that she wanted to be a performer and pursued her passion for entertainment throughout her life.

A Survivor and Inspiration Saki survived lung cancer in 2004 and returned to her passion for entertainment. She most recently appeared in an Uber Eats commercial in 2022. Her resilience and dedication to her craft were an inspiration to many, and her passing has left a void in the entertainment world.

A Fond Farewell On the ‘MASH Matters’ podcast, Saki’s co-star Jeff Maxwell paid tribute to the late actor, saying, “Our dear Eileen. Our sassy Rosie. She read all of the emails and replied to as many as she could. Eileen, our sweet, sweet Eileen. We adore you. We will miss you so much.” Saki is survived by her husband, Bob.

Legacy in Film and Television Saki’s talent and versatility were evident throughout her career, with credits in films and television shows such as ‘Splash’ (1984), ‘History of the World, Part I’ (1981), ‘Meteor’ (1979), ‘Policewoman’ (1974), ‘Good Times’ (1979), ‘CHiPs’ (1981), ‘Gimme a Break!’ (1984), ‘Without a Trace’ (2004), and ‘Man Rots from the Head’ (2016), among many others.

Rest in peace, Eileen Saki. Your talent and spirit will be missed.

