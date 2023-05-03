Death – Obituary News : MASH Star Dies of Cancer

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Eileen Saki: The Iconic “M*A*S*H” Actress Passes Away at 79

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of actress Eileen Saki, who died at the age of 79 after battling pancreatic cancer. Saki was best known for her role as Rosie on the iconic TV series “MAS*H”. Her representative confirmed that she passed away on Monday in Los Angeles.

A Legacy on Screen

Eileen Saki played Rosie in eight episodes of “MAS*H” between 1976 and 1981 and had previously played the head madam of a brothel in an earlier episode of the show. Her talent and dedication to her craft were evident in her appearances in several other TV shows and movies throughout her career. Her other TV credits included appearances in the likes of “Good Times”, “Without A Trace”, “The Greatest American Hero”, and “Gimme a Break!”. She also appeared on the big screen in movies such as 1979’s “Meteor”, Mel Brooks’ “History of the World: Part 1” in 1981 and Ron Howard’s “Splash” three years later.

A Life in Performance

Before taking on the role of Rosie, Eileen Saki knew she wanted to be a performer from a young age. She revealed that she wanted “to be somebody else, to have a brighter and entertaining life”. She found the role of Rosie easy to play, saying “I just remember going to a Korean laundromat where the head lady was so [businesslike], and I based my character [on her].”

A Fond Farewell

Eileen Saki’s passing has left fans of “MASH” deeply saddened. Her portrayal of Rosie was a highlight of the show, and her contributions to the entertainment industry will not be forgotten. Her co-star Jeff Maxwell wrote on Facebook: “Our sweet Eileen. Our sassy Rosie. On behalf of her husband Bob, we extend sincere appreciation for the hundreds of MASH fans who filled Eileen’s final days with peace, encouragement, and love. She read every email and responded to as many as she could. We will share more remembrances of Eileen Saki throughout the day. You are invited to do the same. Our sweet, sweet Eileen. How we love you. How we will miss you.”

Eileen Saki’s recent appearance in an Uber Eats commercial in the US as Los Angeles Rams player Aaron Donald helped her cross the road, showed that her spirit and humor remained with her until the end. Rest in peace, Eileen Saki.

