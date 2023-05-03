Death – Obituary News : Master Roshi’s Voice Actor Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mike McFarland: The Accomplished American Voice Actor and ADR Director

Recently, rumors about the death of American voice actor and ADR director, Mike McFarland, have been circulating on the internet. Fans are left wondering whether this is another case of a fake story or if the actor has indeed passed away. McFarland’s absence from the public eye for a long time has only added fuel to the rumors.

McFarland is a well-known figure in the anime industry, having worked on English dubs of Japanese anime at Funimation. He is best known for his roles as Master Roshi and Yajirobe in Funimation’s dubs of Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z. He has also lent his voice to several other memorable characters in the anime world, including Jean Havoc in Fullmetal Alchemist, Buggy the Clown in the Funimation dub of One Piece, and Jean Kirstein in Attack on Titan.

Aside from his impressive voice acting skills, McFarland is also a highly sought-after ADR director. He has worked on numerous Funimation titles, such as Dragon Ball, Fullmetal Alchemist, Case Closed, Attack on Titan, and the Rebuild of Evangelion films, as well as the critically acclaimed anime movie, Summer Wars. As an ADR director, McFarland is responsible for ensuring that the dialogue in the English dub is in sync with the lip movements of the characters on screen while also overseeing the casting, voice direction, and overall production of the dub.

Mike McFarland Death Rumors: Fact or Fiction?

As of now, the rumors about Mike McFarland’s death are just that – rumors. There have been no reports of any health issues, and it is assumed that the actor is healthy and alive. The rumors may have started because other people with the same name have recently passed away.

With a career as elaborate as his, it is no surprise that McFarland has accumulated enough fortune to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle alongside his family members. Although he is not as connected on a personal level to his fans as some of his colleagues, his impressive portfolio speaks for itself.

Mike McFarland’s Health

Despite the rumors, there is no way to know for sure whether McFarland is suffering from any health issues. He has not talked about any fatal illnesses in interviews, so the likely assumption is that he is doing well and living his best life.

As one of the most respected figures in the anime industry, McFarland has amassed a massive fanbase that wishes him a very healthy lifestyle.

