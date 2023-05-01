Death – Obituary News : MasterChef AU Judge Jock Zonfrillo’s Life & Career

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jock Zonfrillo, a MasterChef Australia judge, has passed away unexpectedly. Here are the details surrounding his life and career.

MasterChef Australia Judge Jock Zonfrillo Dies at 46

Last night, Sunday April 30, 2023, MasterChef Australia shared a statement through his social networks where he reported the death of the chef and judge of said reality, Jock Zonfrillo who from the age of 15 showed culinary talent and thanks to his effort and presence in haute cuisine, he made it to the popular program.

Cause of Death

Zonfrillo he was 46 years old at the time of his death, and although the causes of his death have not yet been revealed, there are rumors that the problem of sudden death would have been related to a drug problem. According to CNN, the past of the famous judge of MasterChef Australia was stormy because despite the success he had, before reaching the screen in 2019, he had been addicted to heroin, an addiction that had caused him various problems but it is said that he had stopped, although there is the possibility of a relapse, however, More details are expected to be released in the coming days.

Zonfrillo’s Legacy

Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved family member of MasterChef Australia. Zonfrillo was appointed a judge on the reality show in 2019, where he took pride in challenging and coaching contestants and, of course, inspiring a nation of home cooks, through his charisma and “wicked sense of humor.”

Zonfrillo was a chef, author of the best-seller “Last Shot” and philanthropist who will be remembered “as a loving father, husband, brother and son”, as well as “determined, talented and with a lot of guts”. He was born in Glasgow, the son of an Italian and a Scotsman.

Career Highlights

At just 12 years old he began knocking on doors in kitchens looking for work, in fact, he became one of the youngest cooking students at the Turnberry Hotel, he was only 15 years old and at 17 he was already working with Marco Pierre White in his restaurant namesake and upon moving to Australia opened Bistro Blackwood and Restaurant Orana in Adelaide. All this led him to obtain the prestigious Basque Culinary World Prize in 2018; and in the same year that he entered the program and in 2020 his restaurant “Orana” was recognized with the coveted distinction of three hats.

Tributes and Respect

Finally, after his sudden death, the reality show announced that there will be no broadcast this week out of respect for his memory.