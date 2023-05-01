Death – Obituary News : Masterchef Australia Judge Dies at 46

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Further details have emerged regarding the passing of the Masterchef Australia celebrity judge, who died at the age of 46. The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of this notable figure.

Masterchef Australia Judge Jock Zonfrillo Passes Away at 46

The world was shocked by the sudden and unexpected death of Masterchef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo on Monday. The star judge was found dead in a hotel room on Melbourne’s famous dining street, Lygon Street, around 2 a.m. The cause of death has not yet been released, but police are not treating it as suspicious.

Zonfrillo was a beloved member of the Masterchef Australia team and a renowned chef and author in Scotland. He began his culinary journey as a dishwasher at the age of 13 and worked in several famous restaurants before opening his own.

Zonfrillo’s family confirmed the sad news, saying, “an irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son, and friend is gone.” He leaves behind his wife Lauren Fried and four children.

Fans and stars who knew Zonfrillo posted their condolences on social media. Famous chef Gordon Ramsay tweeted, “I am saddened by the departure of Jock Zonfrillo. I really enjoyed our time together on MasterChef Australia. Sending lots of love to Lauren and family during this difficult time.”

The production company behind Masterchef Australia also expressed their shock and sadness, saying Zonfrillo was a great judge for the participants and always wished them the best. General Director Peter Newman said Zonfrillo’s passion for food and the program was contagious and he would be greatly missed by the entire team.

Zonfrillo’s death is a loss not only for the Masterchef Australia team but for the culinary world as a whole. He will be remembered as a talented chef, a beloved judge, and a kind and generous person.

