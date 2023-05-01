Death – Obituary News : MasterChef Australia Judge Jock Zonfrillo passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jock Zonfrillo passed away, he was a judge on MasterChef Australia.

Jock Zonfrillo, the award-winning Scottish chef who rose to fame as the host of the popular cooking show, Australian Masterchef, has passed away at the age of 46. The news of his untimely death was confirmed on Monday, 1st May 2023, by the broadcaster Networks 10.

Zonfrillo was a highly respected figure in the culinary world, known for his innovative approach to cooking and his dedication to preserving traditional Indigenous Australian ingredients and techniques. His passion for food and his commitment to his craft earned him a legion of fans not only in Australia but around the world.

The news of Zonfrillo’s death has sent shockwaves through the food industry and beyond, with many people taking to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the talented chef. This tragic loss has also reignited discussions about mental health and the importance of seeking help when struggling with personal challenges.

Zonfrillo’s legacy is one that will live on through his many contributions to the culinary world, from his innovative dishes to his advocacy for Indigenous Australian ingredients. His impact on the food industry and his influence on aspiring chefs will continue to be felt for years to come.

Rest in peace, Jock Zonfrillo. You will be deeply missed.

