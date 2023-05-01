Death – Obituary News : “MasterChef Australia Judge Jock Zonfrillo Passes Away at 46”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jock Zonfrillo, a Scottish TV presenter and former chef, known for his recent role as a judge on “MasterChef Australia,” has died suddenly at the age of 46. The tragic news was shared by TV broadcaster Network Ten in a statement on Monday, May 3. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Early Life and Career

Zonfrillo was born in Glasgow to an Italian father and a Scottish mother. At the age of 15, he obtained an apprenticeship at The Turnberry Hotel and by 17, he was working alongside Marco Pierre White at his eponymous Restaurant Marco Pierre White.

Controversial Life

Zonfrillo led a colorful and controversial life. In 2002, he set fire to an apprentice in his restaurant, apparently for working too slowly. Damages were awarded by a court, but he was declared bankrupt in 2007, after failing to pay. Other controversies surrounded his Orana Foundation (intended to preserve historic cooking techniques) and the bankruptcy of the two Adelaide restaurants.

Career in Australia

After moving to Australia, Zonfrillo opened Bistro Blackwood and Restaurant Orana in Adelaide, with the latter winning significant culinary awards. “In 2019, Jock was named as a judge on MasterChef Australia in which he took great pride in challenging and coaching the contestants and of course inspiring a nation of home cooks,” Network Ten said.

Personal Life

Zonfrillo was married three times and reportedly met his third wife, Lauren Fried, via Twitter.

Legacy

“Jock was known to Australians as a chef, best-selling author, philanthropist and MasterChef judge but he will be best remembered as a loving father, husband, brother and son,” said Network Ten. “Jock’s charisma, wicked sense of humor, generosity, passion and love for food and his family cannot be measured. He will be greatly missed.”

Final Thoughts

Jock Zonfrillo was a talented chef and a beloved TV personality who inspired many with his passion for food and cooking. His sudden death has left many people in shock and mourning. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.