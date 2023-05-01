Death – Obituary News : Masterchef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jock Zonfrillo, the 46-year-old judge of Masterchef Australia, has passed away.

The world of culinary arts is in mourning as Masterchef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo passed away on Sunday, April 30, in Melbourne. He was 46 years old. The cause of death was not disclosed, but Victoria state police said that it was not being treated as suspicious.

A Career in Culinary Arts

Zonfrillo joined the judging panel of Masterchef Australia in 2019, but his love for food started early. At the age of 15, Zonfrillo became the youngest culinary student to do an apprenticeship at The Turnberry Hotel. Two years later, he worked alongside renowned British chef Marco Pierre White at his restaurant. He eventually became a chef, author, and philanthropist.

A Devastating Loss for the Culinary World

Many people in the culinary world are expressing their grief over Zonfrillo’s death. Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver wrote on Instagram, “Jock will be so very missed … I can’t believe I’m writing this…….” Gordon Ramsay also expressed his condolences on Twitter, saying, “Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time.”

A Loving Father, Husband, Brother, and Son

Despite his success in the culinary world, Zonfrillo will be remembered by those closest to him as a loving father, husband, brother, and son. His family released a statement saying, “So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time, we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky.”

A Moment of Silence for Jock Zonfrillo

Masterchef Australia will not be airing this week as a sign of respect for Zonfrillo’s passing. He is survived by his wife Lauren Fried and their four children.