Death – Obituary News : MasterChef Australia’s Jock Zonfrillo dies: Cause of death and bio

Jock Zonfrillo: Remembering the MasterChef Australia Judge

Jock Zonfrillo, whose real name was Barry Zonfrillo, was a well-known Scottish television presenter and chef who was based in Melbourne, Australia. Born on August 4th, 1976, Jock left this world on the 30th of April 2023, at the age of 46 years old.

Jock Zonfrillo’s Career

Zonfrillo began working in kitchens as a dishwasher part-time when he was just 13 years old. At the age of 15 years, Jock left school and began an apprenticeship in the kitchens of The Turnberry Hotel. He then served at Arkle Restaurant, Chester.

Zonfrillo further worked for Marco Pierre White, traveling to Australia for 12 months to work at Restaurant 41 in the city of Sydney. When he returned to the UK, he got appointed to the head chef position at the age of 22 at The Tresanton Hotel, Cornwall.

In 2018, Jock Zonfrillo opened Nonna Mallozzi, but unfortunately, he had to close it in 2019 due to losses exceeding $140,000 at that time. However, Jock Zonfrillo was declared as a new judge for MasterChef Australia in 2019, alongside other chefs like Melissa Leong and Andy Allen. In 2020, Zonfrillo was the judge for Junior MasterChef Australia 2020.

Jock Zonfrillo’s Family, Education, and Death

Jock Zonfrillo was born and brought up in Glasgow, Scotland. He belongs to a mixed ethnicity as his mother’s family is Scottish, and his father is from Scauri, Italy. Jock completed his studies at the Belmont Academy in Ayr, Scotland.

On the 1st of January 2017, Jock married his third wife, Lauren Fried. The couple met on Twitter in 2014 and together have four children. His wife has not said anything about his passing yet.

Jock died in Melbourne, Australia, on 30th April 2023, at the age of 46 years. His family has not confirmed his cause of death yet, but Channel 10 confirmed the news of his death. It was a sad day for everyone who knew him, as his death news came on the same day when the 2023 edition of MasterChef Australia was scheduled to begin.

Net Worth of Jock Zonfrillo

Jock Zonfrillo was estimated to have a net worth of 5 million dollars as of 2023.

In conclusion, Jock Zonfrillo was a talented chef who left a significant impact on the culinary world. His legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire many aspiring chefs for years to come. Rest in peace, Jock Zonfrillo.