Death – Obituary News : MasterChef Australia’s Jock Zonfrillo passes away at 46

Jock Zonfrillo, the host of MasterChef Australia, passed away at the age of 46.

The family of Jock Zonfrillo announced on Monday that the MasterChef Australia host had passed away at the age of 46. Zonfrillo, a Scottish-Australian father of four, was a popular judge on the hit TV cooking competition.

Details of Zonfrillo’s Death

Zonfrillo was found dead by police in Melbourne in the early hours of Monday. The cause of death has not been revealed, but Victoria state police have said that it was not being treated as suspicious. The police are preparing a report for the coroner.

A Family’s Heartfelt Statement

In a statement on social media, Zonfrillo’s family expressed their devastation over his sudden passing. “With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away,” they said. They urged those who knew him to keep him in their hearts and raise a glass of whisky in his memory.

A Talented Chef and Beloved Personality

Zonfrillo was known for his charisma, sense of humor, and passion for food. Born in Glasgow to an Italian father and a Scottish mother, he was heavily influenced by both cultures. Network 10 and production house Endemol Shine Australia, which produce MasterChef Australia, released a statement expressing their shock and sadness at Zonfrillo’s passing.

A Loss Felt Across Australia

The news of Zonfrillo’s death has been met with an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues alike. Australian rock star Jimmy Barnes, a close friend of Zonfrillo’s, paid tribute to the chef on social media. “Jock was like a brother to me and we made each other laugh and cry. My heart goes out to his family,” Barnes wrote.

A Pause in Programming

In light of Zonfrillo’s passing, MasterChef Australia will not be airing this week.