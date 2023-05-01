Death – Obituary News : MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Judge of MasterChef AU, Jock Zonfrillo, has passed away at the age of 46.

On May 1, 2023, the world of culinary arts lost a great talent, Jock Zonfrillo, at the age of 46. The news of his passing was announced on his Instagram account, stating that the Scottish chef had passed away the day before, on April 30, 2023, in Melbourne. The statement reflected the deep sorrow and heartbreak felt by Zonfrillo’s family, friends, and fans, and expressed the hope that he would be remembered with fondness and respect.

Zonfrillo’s life and career were marked by passion, dedication, and excellence. He rose to fame as a judge on MasterChef Australia, where he showcased his expertise, humor, and charisma, and inspired and mentored countless aspiring chefs. His colleagues and fans praised his talent, generosity, and kindness, and mourned his loss deeply.

The cause of Zonfrillo’s death has not been disclosed, but Victoria Police confirmed that it was not suspicious. As the news broke, tributes poured in from all over the world, honoring Zonfrillo’s legacy and expressing condolences to his family.

Zonfrillo’s journey in the culinary world began when he was just 13 years old, working as a part-time dishwasher. He soon discovered his passion for cooking and honed his skills through hard work, training, and experimentation. He earned his first head chef position at the age of 22 and went on to open his own restaurant, Orana, which won numerous awards and accolades, including Gourmet Traveller’s 2018 Restaurant of the Year Award.

Zonfrillo was also recognized as the 2018 Hottest Chef in The Australian, a title that reflected his charm, style, and allure. He was married to Lauren Fried for six years and had two children, Alfie and Isla, as well as two daughters from a previous marriage, Ava and Sophie.

Zonfrillo’s passing is a great loss to the culinary world and beyond, as he was not only a talented chef and judge but also a beloved friend, father, and husband. His memory will live on through his work, his impact, and the people whose lives he touched.

The newest season of MasterChef Australia will not be premiering tonight and will not air this week, as a mark of respect for Zonfrillo’s passing. If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Please call Lifeline on 13 11 14.